The shutdown and now reopening of government is the direct fault of our representatives we elect to Congress, be they Democrat or Republican. They have the responsibility to pass a budget before the end of each fiscal year to keep our government operating. When they don't, we have the mess of the last several weeks. Will they now negotiate our border crisis or continue to blame the other and do nothing?
The very idea that Nancy can claim ownership of the House is ludicrous, The government buildings belong to the people of the United States, not some politician. If the president wants it to give the people of the United States the State of the Union address, it is not up to Nancy to say no. Schummer in the Senate saying his Democrats brought about the reopening of Congress is a pure political action. It is doubtful anything will come of it that will protect the citizens of the United States on our southern border or any other border.
Robert Banning
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.