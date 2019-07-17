Some Presidential Democratic contenders want to politicize the student loan crisis by cancelling 44.8 million students loans totaling $1.56 trillion dollars. The average student loan debt at public colleges is $25,550 with 63% of all student loan balances less than $25,000. There are eight repayment plans available. 65% of direct student loans are with Millennials or the older Gen Z under the age of 39. There are several conditions where a student does not have to repay their student loans, either for a specified time or permanently: grad school, military service, Peace Corp, financial hardship, medical residency, public service jobs, teacher loan forgiveness, disability, and borrower defense. The government nationalized the student loan program in 2010 and now wants to “fix” the crisis by cancelling all student loans when only 13% are in default, instead of addressing the problem areas. It appears the Democratic Party wants so buy the votes of the 29 million Millennial and Gen Z students while adding to our national debt.
Donald Arritola
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.