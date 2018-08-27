Media reports say that between the visits to Dublin by Pope John Paul II in 1979 and Pope Francis in 2018, the once-mighty Irish Roman Catholic Church has been reduced to tatters. They want us to blame the legalization of abortion, divorce and gay marriage sweeping Western Europe on sex crimes by priests which are atrocious and mostly true. But they miss the obvious cause, the rising tide of atheism within the formerly Judaeo-Christen culture. Sadly the battle for European identity over the next half century will be fought between Atheism and Islamism. It’s a tough call on which religion will dominate but sadly, Christens are no longer relevant.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.