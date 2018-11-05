Re: the Nov. 3 letter to the editor "Rampant Trumpism."
The letter indicated Trump supporters are "deplorable," with the usual liberal statements bashing we deplorables. I am 88 years young and actually lived in this country when it was GREAT. Somebody named Obama took care of that and we stated leading from the rear and caved to Iran, Syria, Cuba.
I served in the Army during the Korean thing. Worked during the day and went to college at night for six years and graduated, raised three daughters, coached a little league baseball team for almost 20 years. Retired at age 65 and moved to Tucson 24 hears ago. Have never had a debt collection, arrest, lawsuit or any litigation. Have paid my taxes and own my home. I believe illegal immigrants will destroy our county. The cost of educating their children, furnishing housing, food and health care for literally millions can and will bankrupt our country.
George Caldwell
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.