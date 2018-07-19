While the vitriol from the left and center is not a shock, the degree to which it ignores facts in favor of political-conjecture may be unprecedented. I would invite people to truly read the Trump-Putin transcript at https://www.vox.com/2018/7/16/17576956/transcript-putin-trump-russia-helsinki-press-conference before leaping to the conclusions heard on leftist media. Pay particular note to the phrasing of the question by AP reporter, Jonathan Lemire, and ask yourself what you would have wanted or expected President Trump (or prior Presidents) to respond.
Somehow Trump's repeated comments about his confidence in US intelligence agencies are ignored, as is his insistence that the server/email probe be continued, and this is construed as siding with Putin over his own country? Where was the outrage of President Obama's whispering over a hot mic to deliver the message to Vladimir that he'll have more flexibility after the 2012 election or his cut-downs of Mitt Romney's concerns about Russia back in 2012?
Wayne Penazek
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.