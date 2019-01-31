Nancy Pelosi missed a golden opportunity to appear as other than a crass politician. I have become inured to Trump's mindless narcissism, but I hoped for more from the Democrats. Instead of self-congratulatory gloating after the shutdown "win," Pelosi could have taken the high road. The shutdown should not have been a struggle between two implacable teams as it turned out to be.
There were no winners, only losers; the greatest being the country. If there are any saner heads on either side, the first priority should be insuring that this debacle not be allowed to occur ever again. The Democrats' childish behavior will only serve to make Trump more intransigent the next time, guaranteeing more pain for the country. God save the United States. The ignorant fools in the national government seem incapable of doing so.
Patrick O'Brien
Foothills
