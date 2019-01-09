During the Kavanaugh interrogation, aka confirmation hearings, Senator Hirono used very specific derogatory language in reference to President Trump and Justice Kavanaugh. Now, newly elected Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was taped (and aired) using derogatory language in reference to President Trump and Rep. Pelosi excusing her terminology as a sign of her generation. Really? Is this a result of their parentage? or is their vocabulary so limited that all they know is gutter garbage?
Until President Trump was elected, I have NEVER seen or heard such language from so-called elite, college educated statespersons in a public forum. This potty-mouth public airing needs to stop and not be perpetuated by the media. This constant whining from anti-Trumps is old -- if you don't like any of the policies, then offer a fix to what you perceive as a problem. I thought voters had to be at least 18 years old, I didn't know all those whining 2-year olds were allowed a vote. Grow up and do something positive.
Louise Nath
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.