During the Kavanaugh interrogation, aka confirmation hearings, Senator Hirono used very specific derogatory language in reference to President Trump and Justice Kavanaugh. Now, newly elected Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was taped (and aired) using derogatory language in reference to President Trump and Rep. Pelosi excusing her terminology as a sign of her generation. Really? Is this a result of their parentage? or is their vocabulary so limited that all they know is gutter garbage?

Until President Trump was elected, I have NEVER seen or heard such language from so-called elite, college educated statespersons in a public forum. This potty-mouth public airing needs to stop and not be perpetuated by the media. This constant whining from anti-Trumps is old -- if you don't like any of the policies, then offer a fix to what you perceive as a problem. I thought voters had to be at least 18 years old, I didn't know all those whining 2-year olds were allowed a vote. Grow up and do something positive.

Louise Nath

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments