"Wacky". "Pompous Fool". "Not something we are thrilled with". "A very stupid guy". These retaliatory words were recently used by President Trump to express his opinion of Britain's ambassasdor to the U.S. . This in childish response to some unflattering but oh-so-true leaked remarks by the ambassador, about POTUS and his administration . How very ironic that our president used terms and descriptives that so aptly describe himself! I believe in the world of psychology, this is known as transference....... the attributing of one's own traits to another.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.