Okay- let's try and get this straight : POTUS causes a Federal shutdown costing untold millions and putting federal employees out of work. Meanwhile, he flies to IRAQ??
So let's figure this out. Air Force One costs $200,000.00 PER HOUR to operate.
Flight time to Iraq from the U.S. is roughly 20 hours. By my estimation that comes out to $4,000,000.00
(FOUR MILLION DOLLARS) -ONE WAY!!!
So his little photo op cost us tax-payers $8 Mil. Oh, and regards that photo op- you can bet those officers were all pre-screened No Democrats in that photo, No Sir! Also no plain old grunts there either.
He recently tweeted that all the unemployed are Dems. How does he know that?
How utterly moronic, stupid and yes, even vicious and vile for him to say such.
It's a sure bet however that those unemployed and furloughed included a goodly portion of Repuplicans who are now seriously looking at changing sides. Take that, Mr. President!
S Templar
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.