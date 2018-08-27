What a horrible, venomous person Trump is. He is really showing his true nature, and how low-class and utterly despicable he is.
To not at least put on a good face (does he even have one? - the only one I’ve ever seen is glowering) and show some respect toward Senator McCain, A TRUE WAR HERO, VETERAN and servant of this country.
And how about some of you SPINELESS Republican WIMPS telling him (yes, TELLING him to do the right thing for a change?
NOT MY PRESIDENT – NOT BY A VERY L-O-O-O-N-G SHOT!!!
Shields Templar
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.