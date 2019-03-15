I find myself comparing the congressional Republicans with the hierarchy of the Catholic Church. The bishops and cardinals knew they had sick men in their priesthood who preyed on children but did nothing, or worse, transferred them from parish to parish.
The Republicans look the other way or support their president in spite of his lying, racism and incompetence. The desire for power and their loyalty to party and bureaucracy take precedent over the oaths and vows each group made to their congregations and to their country.
Bruno Rescigna
Northeast side
