I am a Democrat, who opposes President Trump. But his latest immigration policy is something I support. Immigrants applying for refugee status must pass an initial screening and then have a hearing before an immigration judge. Hearings are months, even years, in backlog. In the meantime, the immigrants are placed in detention. When the detention centers are full, ICE releases some detainees into the community. They are not here illegally, but they are not allowed to work. Many are kept in detention for months on end.
Under the new policy, after the initial screening the immigrants will be returned to Mexico, where they will await their hearing date. Mexico will grant the immigrants temporary legal status, with work authorization. This promises a more humane treatment of asylum applicants.
Getting Mexico to agree to this represents a foreign policy achievement for the president and a less harsh policy than previous administration attempts to limit immigration. When the president does something right, we should not be reluctant to offer our support.
Larry DeWitt
Northeast side
