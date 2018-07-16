The Democrat narrative goes that Pres. Trump is a mole for Russia because they have some compromising information on him. Well, after almost two years in office, where is it? Trump has done several things contrary to the interests of Russia and Putin. He expelled numerous Russia diplomats, sanctioned numerous Russians, bombed Syrian chemical war sites, increased our miltary budget to a historically high level, demanded that NATO nations increase their military spending, and harshly criticizied Germany's new oil/gas pipeline deal with Russia that would give them (Russia) $billions. So Democrats, how is any of this indicative of Trump being a Russian "mole"? It is NOT! Pres. Trump looks at the big picture, that Russia is a nuclear super power, has influence on N. Korea, Syria, Iran, etc., and could actually help the U.S. on these issues. Yes they "meddled", but so have we in many countries' elections!
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.