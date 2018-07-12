Once again, in meetings with European NATO member countries, Pres. Trump is castigating them for not owning up to their previously pledged 2% of GDP commitments to military spending. Only five countries have done so. Since WW II, the U.S. has protected Europe from the Soviet Union, now Russia, by having military bases there with thousands of American troops. All costing U.S. tax payers $billions. Meanwhile under the umbrella of U.S. security, these European countries have been able to spend vastly on social welfare freebie programs. Trump made a great point on Germany's heavy dependence on Russia's natural oil/gas. That pipeline has been used by Putin as leverage against NATO when any sanctions against Russia are proposed! And since WWII, the U.S. has allowed favorable trade deals with Europe to help their economies to stabilize and grow. That is no longer needed at our expense.
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.