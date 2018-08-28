The Trump administration announced today that a new big trade deal has been reached with Mexico. It helps American workers and over time, should reduce our $80 billion trade deficit with them. This deal will help American auto nworkers throughout the country. Hopefully, Canada will be be next, then down the road China. The Democrat news media and establishment Republicans have attacked Pres. Trump for placing tarrifs on goods from Mexico, Canada, China, and the EU. Positive results are beginning to develop. Pres. Trump is looking out for American workers by doing trade deals, cutting taxes, and lifting Obama era economy killing Executive Orders. Meanwhile, all the Democrats have is hate hate hate for him, Russia Russia Russia, Stormy Stormy Stormy, Manafort, Cohen, abolishing ICE, love for illegal immigrants, and impeachment! What a bunch of pathetic angry hate filled people, this includes the Editorial Board at the Star.
Ric Hanson
North side
