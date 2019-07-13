We appear to be in the process of losing our democratic Republic. We have a president who has no respect for law, for the courts, for honest elections, for all that our founders established, and so many have died to preserve.
The Republican Party and its members have been complicit through its actions, its inactions and its cowardness. The harm that the Republican Party has done goes back before Trump. It only needed this despicable third generation American to give them leadership to maximize their harm. So many other lines of immigrants have brought us so much more of value. We would be better off had the Trumps remained in Germany, but they didn’t want a draft dodger. Draft dodging seems to be a family tradition.
We must do all in our power to rid our nation of Trump and Republicans who no longer care to preserve our democratic Republic.
Sidney Owsowitz
Northwest side
