I have heard that President Trump wants to change how the Endangered Species Act is applied. As a scientist and an animal lover, I encourage Senators Sinema and McSally and Representative Kirkpatrick to do whatever they can to see that the Endangered Species Act is not weakened in any way. It was this act that has saved many animals, including the Bald Eagle, from going extinct by our hands. This and creating natural parks are two hallmarks we are promoting to the world to keep environments strong and healthy. We need all kinds of animals for this, as we learned from Yellowstone National Park, and as we're learning from the decline of honeybees. Those that only see profit should not be given the right to ignore the impact of their actions. I will be watching closely how this moves forward.
Triana Hernandez Henz
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.