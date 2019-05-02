Michele Bachmann "He is highly biblical, and I would say, we will in all likelihood never see a more godly, biblical president again in our lifetime.” Many seemingly are unable to see his lies, grandiose delusions, adultery, physical sexual abuse of women, hatred of people of color, locking up babies and general greediness as less than Godly.
Jesus was not political, but did drive money changing crooks from God’s house, otherwise taught tolerance, love and peace. Jesus' two simple commandments, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”
Good Samaritan Parable by Jesus in the Gospel of Luke. Samaritans and Jews despised each other.
Walter Rhudy
Northeast side
