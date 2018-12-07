By all accounts, President George H. W. Bush's State Funeral was a beautiful remembrance of a life well lived exhibiting courage, humility, grace and yes, even humor. Praise was abundant with palpable appreciation and respect. Dignitaries galore.
As death is an inevitable part of life, dare to imagine, for just a moment, our current president passing away tonight and how different his remembrance would inevitably be. To be clear, this is not something for anyone to wish for.
It's just something to reflect on...for him, to reflect on.
Dana Whitson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.