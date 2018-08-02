As widely reported in the media, President Trump has asserted that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election. He has further claimed that collusion is not a crime. In addition, he has offered the opinion that he can pardon himself.
He now has asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to shut down Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation immediately. I strongly disagree. But regardless of what I think, perhaps a larger question to consider is whether these actions convey the appearance of an innocent man.
John Saba
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.