A team of international investigators has just announced the indictments of four Russian nationalists for the 2014 downing of a Malaysian Airlines jet over Ukraine that killed 298 people. It was pretty much certain then that the Russians were responsible for it. And it was during the time when Russia forcibly took the Crimea. All of this occurred under the Obama and Biden administration. There were some sanctions placed on Russia, but they were relatively weak in proportion to what occurred. Obama and Biden placated Putin by not proceeding with an already planned missile defense system in Eastern Europe. They proposed to Putin a dangerously low nuclear reduction to 300 warheads. Russia established a military presence in Syria under the Obama and Biden administration. Then there was the interference in the election, which both Obama and Biden knew was done by Russia. Obama's initial response to Putin was to tell him to "cut it out." They later expelled some Russian diplomats, but that occurred in December 2016, after Trump's election.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.