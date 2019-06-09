I feel pride and pity on this anniversary of D-Day. I'm proud to know that my father was a member of the greatest generation representing a heritage that will never be eclipsed. I'm proud of the message broadcast to the world by our President affirming unity and brotherhood from the past and projecting it into the future. Contrasting Mr. Trump's touching and inspiring message to us and allies, then I read the letter to the editor from a Tucsonan disgorging hatred in France. Amazing, the letter being printed before Mr. Trumps speech. Couple that with the knowledge of a contingent of Tucson's public school teachers visiting China on the taxpayers dime, spewing hatred for Mr. Trump at the International University and elsewhere. Years ago, Art Linkletter chastised a young man, on KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS for not showing respect to the President or his office. Art would be appalled today. It is one thing to besmirch at home but to do so in a foreign country is unforgivable.
Maryam L Wade
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.