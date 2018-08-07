Re: the Aug. 6 letter to the editor "Thomas is willfully blind."
Some letters reveal little more than the ignorance of the writer. One such writer castigates Cal Thomas for crediting Donald Trump for the current economic boom. By his lights, Barrack Obama is responsible for nine years of economic growth. But , for eight of those years, government policy rested on tax and spending increases and strict regulation of business. Economic growth was anemic.
Since Donald Trump's inauguration, economic policy has rested on lower tax rates and reduced regulation of business activity. This change in economic policy is what is responsible for the boom. According to the writer, the republican tax cuts "mainly benefit the wealthy" (where have we heard that before). Never mind that the "wealthy" are business owners and managers who are responsible for jobs and wage growth. Yes "there are none so blind as those who will not see".
It is the letter writer who will not see.
Brad Adair
SaddleBrooke
