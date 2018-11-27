At the same time that he introduces his 'President T' persona, our half-witted leader, the pride of the GOP, demands that Congress reduce the federal deficit. A deficit his tax policies have intensified, and will continue to inflame if uncurbed. Once again he shifts responsibility for his actions to others, and points fingers to reassign accountability.
This is the same tactic he uses with the press. He spews falsehoods over and over, and when called on the carpet by the fifth estate he screams "fake news." Here again he refuses to take responsibility for his words and actions. And the GOP buys it?!!!
President T will soon be showing up in a superhero costume with a large T emblazoned on his expansive belly. Kind of a gross thought, but this is a gross presidency, an embarrassment to the people in the USA who care.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
