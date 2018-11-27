I hate to say it, but we have a leader who gave himself a nickname "T". It reminds me of another Republican President of questionable ethics . We had "Tricky Dick" and now we have "Tricky Trump". I am torn between that and "Cadet Bone-Spurs". Also in the mix is a "Snake Oil Salesman". To the "Trump Supporters", look at his views on the CIA and the Scientific Studies from his people. They are "BS" just like Climate change. If "brains were dynamite", you would have a hard time blowing your nose. Everything is wonderful, GM is eliminating jobs, the market is diving, "Kent State" will be revisited at the border, but all is Great! What happened to America???
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
