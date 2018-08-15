Re: the Aug. 13 letter to the editor "President deserves credit for economy."
I agree with the statements "Some letters reveal little more than the ignorance of the writer" and "Yes, 'there are none so blind as those who will not see.'" The S&P 500 index, a reasonably objective measure of economic performance, shows no statistically significant change in trajectory since April 2009. A single quarter of GDP growth does not a trend make.
Fortunately, the next quarter's GDP growth should be reported before the midterm elections. And — whether speaking of myself or the "letter writer who will not see" — "It is better to be thought a fool, than to speak and remove all doubt." Remember, President Trump is more entertainer than politician. Tweeting to remove all doubt.
James Abels
Southeast side
