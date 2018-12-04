Pres. Trump at the G7 conference in Argentina just scored major successes toward "Making America Great Again." He was successful in getting an official communique to the “necessary reform” of the World Trade Organization, a top White House priority, and the nations recognized the decision of the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, and to still utilize “all energy sources and technologies, while protecting the environment.”
In addition, the Chinese promised to up their purchases of U.S.- made goods and to discuss other demands in exchange for postponing an expected hike in tariffs. President Xi also committed to designating the deadly drug Fentanyl as a controlled substance in China, and vowed to help with de-nuclearizing North Korea. I bet you did not read much about Pres. Trump's successes at the G7 in the Democrat dominated news media that hates him. Just more Russia Russia Russia!
Ric Hanson
North side
