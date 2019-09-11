How would he have gotten to where he is without having some great ability. He has relied on his personal judgment in areas of business where he grew up in. President Trump is (and has been faced) with areas of relationships whether national, international, inter-racial, inter gender or interpersonal that he has never had to deal with well. His style is bluster, lack of respect for others and complete confidence in his judgment. He is in many ways like a sixty-grade teacher having to give a PhD level class to highly capable politicians. He is out of his element; and until he learns to respect other people, accept their judgments in areas where he is not the sharpest knife in the drawer, hold his tongue and his judgment of others, he will only lead us toward our demise.
Vincent Allen
Northwest side
