"I can tell you I have the support of the police, the military, and the Bikers for Trump — I have tough people, but they won't play it tough, until they go to a certain point, and then it would be bad, very bad."
This is a direct quote from President Trump given during a recent interview with Breitbart News. Trump in threatening those who oppose him. These are the words one would expect from a dictator, not the President of the United States.
Most frightening is the silence of Republican senators and representatives who seem more concerned with keeping their jobs then maintaining a viable democracy. Equally upsetting is that 90 percent of Republicans support Trump. Are they oblivious to the dangers he poses? Are they comfortable with his values and behavior?
Trump is a potential dictator. He represents a clear and present danger to our way of life. History teaches us that even a great nation such as ours can, given the necessary conditions, gradually morph into an authoritarian state.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.