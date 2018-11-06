President Trump seems to have less concern for the future of humanity than any of his predecessors did. Since his election in 2016, he has shown an interest in expanding our arsenal of nuclear weapons, rather than seeking international agreements to reduce all stockpiles throughout the world. Yet the United States probably has enough atom bombs already to eradicate all human life on earth.
He also appears to see more value in the current profits of big corporations than in the future lives of our descendants. Thus, he favors the burning of fossil fuels, adding more and more carbon dioxide and methane to the atmosphere, over the cultivation of clear energy. He would also be happy to see the lumber industry make money by removing great carbon-storing forests from public lands.
Richard Coan
West side
