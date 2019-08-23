Dear Mr. President: As a Jewish American who identifies and votes with Democratic Party candidates and ideals, I write to disavow your statement regarding Jewish voters. Contrary to your remarks, we are VERY informed and out of our love and devotion to our neighbors and our country, we form our loyalty to the same. To each other and our nation. Not to you. Someone who neither understands or even cares about the basic principles such as freedom of religion upon which our country was built. We see you Mr. President. Everyone does.
Paul Simon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.