Editor, amid the bombast and circus which is our looking glass presidency, the current president (his agencies) are quietly dismantling the environmental protections created to save the planet from ourselves. Most recently, according to the paper, easing restrictions on methane gas released into the already spoiled atmosphere. One more outrage. We need a more-than-million person march on Washington D.C. In protest. In censure of the current executive - this manic wanna-be tyrant. We need letters and calls and visits to our legislators demanding they take back their power and check this person. Institute their own condemnation. Do their job to which they swore an oath. We need to be those 'better angels' and rescue this 'republic'.
Gavin Kayner
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.