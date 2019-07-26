Donald Trump may be the most bigoted president we have ever seen in this country. We see this quality in his treatment of migrants at our southern border, but it first became evident when he opposed immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries. He shares this bigotry with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu believes Israeli settlers have a right to confiscate the homes and crops of Palestinians in the West Bank territory. These two leaders support each other, but each of them had more humane predecessors. We can look forward to their replacement with more benevolent leaders.
Richard Coan
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.