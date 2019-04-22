Thousands of weak and hungry migrants from Cental America have gathered at our southern border. They are fleeing from the violence and slaughter of their homelands and seeking refuge in a safer territory.
Yet we have a president who sees them as a bunch of lowly people with many criminals and rapists among them, and as people bearing the brown skins of inferior ethnicities. He wants to build a big wall to prevent them from entering our country.
If he were a more compassionate man, he would see them as fellow humans and feel their pain. Then he could try to work diplomatically with Mexican government officials to help these desperate migrants.
Richard Coan
West side
