For all you people who want to rant and rave about President Trump, you need to Read Romans 13:1.
Instead of pounding nails into a coffin, work for the good of the nation. We need to put this country together and make it strong. I bet if our people who put this country together where here you who are against it would get a piece of mind. During WWII we gave up a lot for this country and now you people are trying to destroy it.
Sharlie Deschaines
Northeast side
