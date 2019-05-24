For all you people who want to rant and rave about President Trump, you need to Read Romans 13:1.

Instead of pounding nails into a coffin, work for the good of the nation. We need to put this country together and make it strong. I bet if our people who put this country together where here you who are against it would get a piece of mind. During WWII we gave up a lot for this country and now you people are trying to destroy it.

Sharlie Deschaines

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

