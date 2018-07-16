President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club has asked permission to hire 78 foreign workers to serve as cooks, waiters and housekeepers during this winter’s social season in Palm Beach, Fla., according to Labor Department data.
The club — a for-profit business, which also serves as Trump’s weekend home and “Winter White House” — submitted applications to hire 21 cooks, 40 waiters and 17 housekeepers from overseas.
Those applications signal a sharp difference between the president’s political rhetoric — which holds that low-skilled foreign workers drive down wages for native-born Americans — and the actions of Trump’s own businesses. By asking permission to hire foreign guest workers, Trump’s club is asserting it cannot find Americans who are willing and qualified to perform two of the hospitality industry’s basic jobs: cooking food and serving it. In the past, Trump has sought foreign guest workers for golf clubs in Florida and New York, for his winery in Virginia and for Mar-a-Lago,
Dan Rosich
Edmonton, Alberta
