RE: March 26th letter, "Hate Filled Letters"
To Those who are "sick and tired" of "hate filled letters," far be it from me to say anything derogatory about "individual #1."
But we elect presidents based on the polar opposite of the previous administration. so the candidate of choice will honor war heroes...especially one who has served our country and isn't even here to speak for himself. He will be truthful, and if he is wrong he will amit it. He will have compassion for, and will speak well of others. He will not accuse those in the news media of conspiring against him. Instead of admiring despots and dictators, he will cooperate with allies. He will admit that he has imperfections , but he will also be able to laugh at himself.
If he looses, he will acknowledge that. He will not blame 200,000 illegals.
But if he wins, he will make an effort to unite our country, and he will aspire to make the whole world great again!
David Hatch
Southeast side
