This letter would better be directed to the national television media, but there doesn’t seem to be an obvious way to write them a "letter to their editor," so I'll write one here.
In about a year, airing of debates among the various presidential candidates will begin. To improve fair play and to provide a better sense of common courtesy, the television network(s) hosting the debates need to do the following: 1. limit camera coverage to the candidate who has the floor, and avoid panning over to show the reaction of the other candidate(s), 2. mute the microphones of all candidates who don't actually have the floor, and 3. require that candidates remain at their own podium, not wander over behind an adversary's podium in an effort to intimidate him or her. Failure to adhere to the spirit of these rules should result in disqualification of the offending candidate from remaining debates.
Ken Shearer
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.