President Trump tweeted that Attorney General Jeff Sessions "should stop" the Mueller investigation "right now." As could be expected, the question arose whether this was an order to Sessions. The White House reply was that it was "opinion," that it's simply the president exercising his First Amendment right to freedom of speech.
But Trump and his defenders should recognize that a president's freedom of speech might be a more qualified right than that enjoyed by the rest of us. This isn't the first time a Trump utterance had to be questioned as to whether what he said might be considered an order and thus possibly evidence of obstruction of justice in the Mueller investigation. Likewise when a presidential tweet of "opinion" reads like a policy statement. In short, and this may spark outrage among Trump supporters, a president's freedom of speech is qualified in a way similar to shouting "fire" in a crowded theater when there is no fire.
Paul Dommel
Foothills
