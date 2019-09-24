I think that I have a very simple solution to satisfying Nancy Pelosi's dilemma for making a case for Impeachment of Trump.
Her main concern seems to be that the American Public will view impeachment as overriding the 2016 Election.
This can be overcome by applying the old but true axiom, Keep It Simple Stupid.
If there is one thing that the public understands, that is Corruption. Open the Impeachment filing with only one charge, Corruption.
Congress should be capable of assembling a list of twenty or more flagrant violations that are easily provable.
Put a cost to each one. Items should include all government expenditures for trips to Trump owned properties such as VP Pence's trip to Ireland, Air Force stays in Scotland, and the many trips to Trump's to domestic golf resorts.
These combined with Foreign visitors staying in his hotels, you will be in the millions very quickly.
Jim Lammers`, Professional Engineer (retired)
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.