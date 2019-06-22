Hello fellow Tucsonans:
As Nancy Pelosi recently said, “I’m done with Donald Trump.” He’s not fit to be president for another four years. Trump doesn’t ‘govern’ he just lurches from one outrageous lie or distortion to another.
So, I’ve stopped reading/watching any news on Donald Trump. What I am going to do is watch the Democratic debates and volunteer for a good candidate. If s/he does not win the Democratic primary, I’ll continue to volunteer and vote for the winner.
I urge every voter to consider some variation of volunteering/voting for your chosen Democratic candidate. We just can’t have another four years of Donald ‘Chaos’ Trump in the Oval Office.
Leann Newman
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.