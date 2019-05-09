The press have asked the public how the President is doing with the economy since the 1880s. Wrong! The President has no constitutional power over the economy and little other influence. The economy is measured in GDP, the sum total of all spending, public and private. Federal spending is dictated by Acts of Congress called “appropriations”, which the President cannot write or edit, can become law without his consent, and must be spent with no executive branch discretion. Private spending follows past GDP, plus cash on hand and interest rates. The Federal Reserve dictates interest rates and money supplies, and does not report to or work for the President. GDP reporting is three to six months after the fact. Acts of Congress always take effect next year, or later, so current conditions reflect past, not present, actions. Presidents can make suggestions and make speeches but nothing they say about the economy actually goes. Any weak sector with overpriced assets can crash itself and the whole system without his involvement.
David P. Vernon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.