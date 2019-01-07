After reading yet another "fact-checking" article regarding the current president — wherein he baldly and unequivocally lies to our military personnel about their pay raises without a protest from anyone in Congress — I wonder: How is it that in this facsimile of a republic the president is allowed to tell blatant lie after blatant lie and not be condemned? Not censured?
Somehow, we've elected a man who engages in ill-advised sexual congress, trades on his position to make money, destabilizes the country by suggesting elections are fraudulent and the press is the enemy of the state, supports racism, isolates us from other countries, rescinds every act designed to protect our environment, mocks world leaders, and — like a petulant 9-year-old — calls folks names!
Our tyrant in the making. And hardly a peep from our representatives — save one. Sad? Try frightening.
Gavin Kayner
Northwest side
