The LGBTQ got more than their share of publicity with the 50th anniversary of the uprising at Greenwich Village's
Stonewall inn. There is a problem with the word "pride" bandied about in what is universally accepted as an aberration.
It is if I were proud of being left-handed, left -eyed, left-footed and on occasion left out. Pride is the first of the Seven Deadly Sins because it fosters an ostentatious display, which was much in evidence.
They would do better to replace "pride" with "acceptance," with the realization that the general public's interest in other people's sex lives by the vast majority is, to paraphrase Rhett Butler, "Frankly we just don't give a damn."
Andy Rutter
Midtown
