Let me understand this. We have no money to feed our poor. We have no money to educate our children. We have no money to establish a universal health care system. We have no money to get our homeless military veterans off the streets. We have no money to rebuild our infrastructure that is in complete disrepair...
And yet we have a couple of extra BILLION hiding somewhere to establish a Space Force? Who does this president think he is? BUCK ROGERS? The sooner we vote BLUE and get rid of this administration so our tax dollars can become useful instead of wasted on some silliness, the better off we'll be.
Robert Ulsrud
East side
