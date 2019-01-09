I respectfully submit that: A Main Talking Point among Conservative Republicans is “Privatization.”

Secretary of Education – Betsy DeVos – is working toward privatizing education – i.e. Defunding Public Schools in favor of Charter Schools and Home Teaching.

Erik Prince – Founder of Blackwater USA - a government security company and Brother of Betsy Devos – has aggressively lobbied for the privatization of the military.

Mr. Trump’s Strategy is on a parallel course – Privatization of The Federal Workforce.

The Red Herring in all of this is “Immigration and a Border Wall.”

This President’s Goal of Total Privatization of the Federal Workforce is clearly evidenced by his repeated statements that: “I’ll shut down the government for months or years.” This is supported by his son’s – Eric Trump’s - statement one year ago this month that: A Government Shutdown is “good for us politically.”

Mr. Trump’s sole goal and intent is Privatization – nothing more – nothing less.

Time to take heed.

Richard Donahue

Huachuca City

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

