Having lived on the border 21 years, this is to answer the northwest writer merely opines that those in opposition to Trumps ridiculous wall demands resulting in a government shutdown, are not being productive. That "the majority voted for him" is untrue: the popular vote was overwhelmingly against him.
We fight every step of the way to protect democracy against this delusional being who would become king. It matters that he lies. Recently he announced that he had spoken "to every former president and they all said they wish they had built the wall." So the press verified, and they all denied Trump's statement. Then Pence said on TV that the Trump didn't mean to say that; Trump meant "Trump assumed" they had.
When someone says: "you really can't express an opinion of how we think." You mean "if" you think. "Birds of a feather" is a true saying and over 30 people appointed by Trump have been indicted That's leadership? Oh really?
Jean Tencza
Rio Rico
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.