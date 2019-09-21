1976 was quite a year. Our nation’s Bicentennial, 5 channels on TV. I was in 4th grade. And the LAST TIME A NON INCUMBENT DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATOR WAS ELECTED IN ARIZONA. So, 11 losing U.S. Senate campaigns later, Krysten Sinema broke the 38 year losing streak in 2018 running for US Senator as a centrist and appealing to independents. Now, she is being punished by the Progressive Caucus with censure because she votes with the Democrats 80% of the time. This is a red state that is trending purple. The Progressive Caucus lives in a fantasy world of purity where a far left politician can win a statewide race in Arizona. These are the folks that saw Hillary Clinton and Trump as the same in 2016, and stayed home or voted for Jill Stein, thus enabling Trump to be President. Will they learn their lesson for 2020?
Tony Zinman
Foothills
