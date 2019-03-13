“How do I code thy political leaning? Let me count the ways.” (with apologies to Elizabeth Barrett Browning). In the March 11th Yes vs. No Dueling Editorials on universal health care, the organization represented the author of the “yes” position (Dean Baker), is described as co-director of “a progressive think tank”. The author of the “no” position (Grace-Marie Turner) is described as “leading expert on health-care policy and … president of a public policy research organization she founded in 1995.” It turns out that the Galen Institute’s mission is to advance free-market, consumer choice, and competition in the health sector. Sounds like a “conservative think tank” to me! Please, Editors, be more accurate and even-handed!
Mary Price
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.