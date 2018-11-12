As the election dust settles much of Congress’s focus will now turn to the funding of our government. Current funding is to run out on December 7. Some in the GOP are suggesting that funding the “Wall” will be a key element in the negotiations. Why is this an issue? By now we should have received the initial down payment or a least a promissory note from Mexico to cover the cost. Why would we consider dipping into the U.S. coffers when we have been promised that Mexico will pay? I don’t understand. What happened to Promises Kept?
Guy Brunt
West side
